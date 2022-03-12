American International Group Inc. Sells 968 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Glaukos by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 8.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 7.4% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

GKOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Glaukos from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research upgraded Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

GKOS opened at $50.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.79. Glaukos Co. has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $98.29. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.91 and a beta of 1.47.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $73.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.27 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. Glaukos’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

