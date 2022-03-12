Amincor, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Amincor, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of AMNC stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. Amincor has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.20.

Amincor, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of products and services within the environmental, industrial materials, and consumer products industries. It operates through the following subsidiaries: BPI (Baker’s Pride, Inc), T-Env (T-Environmental, Inc), and AOA (Amincor Other Assets, Inc).

