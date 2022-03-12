Analysts Anticipate Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $370.85 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) will announce $370.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $374.60 million and the lowest is $365.10 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions posted sales of $368.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.47. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $391.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDRX. TheStreet upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $20.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.98. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total value of $1,312,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $208,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 110.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 41,492 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 219,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,068,000 after buying an additional 29,477 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 371.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 68,592 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 54,028 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 99,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 47,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 84,017.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 38,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

