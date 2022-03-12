Analysts Anticipate Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.13 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $5.13 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.15 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.12 billion. Genuine Parts posted sales of $4.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full-year sales of $20.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.78 billion to $20.92 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $21.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.25 billion to $21.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Genuine Parts.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

GPC has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.86.

GPC traded down $1.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $121.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 626,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,992. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.60. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $112.96 and a 12 month high of $142.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,165,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $583,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $457,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 532.8% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 146,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,595,000 after acquiring an additional 123,684 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Genuine Parts (Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genuine Parts (GPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.