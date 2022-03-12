Analysts Anticipate Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $149.98 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) will report $149.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $159.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $143.06 million. Viper Energy Partners reported sales of $96.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 54.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $608.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $564.71 million to $637.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $600.50 million, with estimates ranging from $548.00 million to $688.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Viper Energy Partners.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $165.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.77 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 2.21%. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

VNOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

Shares of VNOM stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,141. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.45. Viper Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $14.24 and a 12-month high of $30.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 2.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 241.03%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $37,320,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven E. West sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $1,702,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,120,929 shares of company stock valued at $55,504,494. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

