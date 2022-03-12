Analysts Anticipate WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to Post $2.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) will announce $2.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for WESCO International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.47. WESCO International reported earnings of $1.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full year earnings of $11.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.07 to $12.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $12.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $13.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.62. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

WCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.50.

In other news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 7,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $881,353.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in WESCO International by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 2,928.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in WESCO International during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WESCO International stock traded up $3.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $120.00. 561,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,055. WESCO International has a 1 year low of $79.10 and a 1 year high of $140.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.14.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

