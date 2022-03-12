Analysts Expect Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) to Announce $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.20. Brigham Minerals reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 115%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $2.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $2.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 31.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MNRL. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

MNRL stock opened at $24.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Brigham Minerals has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $28.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 2.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.14%.

In other news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 102,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $2,774,454.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 41.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 72,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 21,274 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 30,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 875.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 214,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 192,184 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 254.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 35,725 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing of a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio includes basins in the United States, consisting of the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

