Analysts Expect Vacasa Inc (NASDAQ:VCSA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Vacasa Inc (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Vacasa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.18). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Vacasa will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.26). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vacasa.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Vacasa in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

VCSA traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.91. The company had a trading volume of 608,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,317. Vacasa has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Vacasa in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Vacasa in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,216,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,190,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

About Vacasa

Vacasa provides vacation rental management platform principally in North America. Vacasa, formerly known as TPG Pace Solutions Corp., is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

