Analysts Set Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) PT at C$15.77

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.77.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

FRU stock traded down C$0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$15.07. 544,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,806. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.59, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.43. Freehold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$7.02 and a 52 week high of C$15.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion and a PE ratio of 28.54.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.80%.

About Freehold Royalties (Get Rating)

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.