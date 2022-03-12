Analysts Set Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) PT at $18.67

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. William Blair assumed coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th.

LIND stock traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $13.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,230. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.81. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $21.25. The firm has a market cap of $662.04 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.25.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.06). Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 758.61% and a negative net margin of 81.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 1,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $27,047.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Felenstein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,142 shares of company stock valued at $2,110,297 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIND. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 24,705 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,235,000 after purchasing an additional 49,418 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 161.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 13,765 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 802,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,525,000 after purchasing an additional 62,087 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

