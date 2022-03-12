Analysts Set Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Price Target at $349.25

Shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $281.80.

LNDNF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) to a “sell” rating and set a $309.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from SEK 384 to SEK 378 in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Get Lundin Energy AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS LNDNF traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.75. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 510. Lundin Energy AB has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $42.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.14.

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Energy AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Energy AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.