Analysts Set PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Price Target at $87.71

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.71.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PFSI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

NYSE:PFSI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.39. 483,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,031. PennyMac Financial Services has a one year low of $54.82 and a one year high of $71.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.41. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.25.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.60). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 31.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.45%.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, insider Derek Stark sold 7,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $425,159.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 370,982 shares of company stock worth $22,353,906 and have sold 37,222 shares worth $2,326,409. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 11.6% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 52,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 104.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 6.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 11.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 122,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 12,723 shares in the last quarter. 61.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.