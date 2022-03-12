Analysts Set Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Price Target at $695.00

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $695.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RTMVY shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 710 ($9.30) to GBX 740 ($9.70) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rightmove in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Rightmove from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Rightmove from GBX 660 ($8.65) to GBX 650 ($8.52) in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rightmove from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get Rightmove alerts:

Shares of RTMVY opened at $16.13 on Wednesday. Rightmove has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $22.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.90 and its 200-day moving average is $19.12.

Rightmove Plc is engaged in the operation of property search platform. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services. The New Homes segment is focused on providing the property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.