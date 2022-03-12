Analyzing SkyWater Technology (SKYT) and Its Rivals

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ: SKYT – Get Rating) is one of 160 public companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare SkyWater Technology to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get SkyWater Technology alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for SkyWater Technology and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SkyWater Technology 0 1 3 0 2.75 SkyWater Technology Competitors 2262 9031 16646 686 2.55

SkyWater Technology presently has a consensus price target of $18.25, indicating a potential upside of 93.53%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 36.80%. Given SkyWater Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SkyWater Technology is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SkyWater Technology and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SkyWater Technology $162.85 million -$50.70 million -4.12 SkyWater Technology Competitors $3.76 billion $771.11 million -7.13

SkyWater Technology’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than SkyWater Technology. SkyWater Technology is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.0% of SkyWater Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SkyWater Technology and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SkyWater Technology -31.13% -73.16% -15.27% SkyWater Technology Competitors -23.16% 3.34% 2.81%

Summary

SkyWater Technology peers beat SkyWater Technology on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About SkyWater Technology (Get Rating)

SkyWater Technology, Inc. manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.