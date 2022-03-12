AnaptysBio, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($2.90) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:ANAB)

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for AnaptysBio in a report issued on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($2.90) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.80). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s FY2023 earnings at ($3.00) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.40) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.80) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.60.

Shares of AnaptysBio stock opened at $28.63 on Thursday. AnaptysBio has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $37.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.25 million, a P/E ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.64.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($3.72). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 91.49% and a negative return on equity of 14.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAB. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 79.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 114,142.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 36,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $1,303,462.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

