AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AnaptysBio, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It involved in the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies for inflammation and immuno-oncology primarily in the Unites states. AnaptysBio, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

ANAB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on AnaptysBio from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.60.

Shares of ANAB stock opened at $28.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $792.25 million, a P/E ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 0.15. AnaptysBio has a one year low of $19.40 and a one year high of $37.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.64.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($3.72). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 91.49% and a negative return on equity of 14.95%. Research analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 36,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $1,303,462.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AnaptysBio by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in AnaptysBio by 3.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in AnaptysBio by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AnaptysBio by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in AnaptysBio by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

About AnaptysBio (Get Rating)

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AnaptysBio (ANAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.