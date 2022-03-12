AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AngioDynamics’ lower-than-expected earnings in second-quarter fiscal 2022, pandemic-led impacts on Med Device and fall in Oncology revenues raise apprehension. Gross margin contraction does not bode well. AngioDynamics’ operation in a strict regulatory setting and stiff competitive space, and overdependence on NanoKnife are worrying. Pricing pressure and forex woes prevail. Yet, year-over-year revenue uptick and solid results by two of its GBUs in second quarter are impressive. Solid results across regions are encouraging. NanoKnife’s solid potential and AngioDynamics’ strong focus on pancreatic cancer markets raise optimism. Robust product line is promising. A solid solvency position is an added plus. AngioDynamics’ second-quarter revenues were better than expected. Over the past year, it has outperformed its industry.”

NASDAQ ANGO opened at $22.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.70. The company has a market capitalization of $880.81 million, a P/E ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 0.94. AngioDynamics has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.90 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 12.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James C. Clemmer purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.84 per share, for a total transaction of $228,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 4,883.3% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 296.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

