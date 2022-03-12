Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ANIK. Stephens cut Anika Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research cut Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Anika Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIK opened at $25.58 on Thursday. Anika Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $24.21 and a 1 year high of $48.37. The company has a market cap of $369.30 million, a PE ratio of 88.21 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.74 and its 200 day moving average is $37.27.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.33). Anika Therapeutics had a net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,358,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,510,000 after buying an additional 46,837 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,466,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,554,000 after purchasing an additional 11,170 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,683,000 after acquiring an additional 8,213 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Anika Therapeutics by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 463,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,739,000 after purchasing an additional 259,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

