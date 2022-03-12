Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Given New GBX 1,300 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,250 ($16.38) to GBX 1,300 ($17.03) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 17.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ANTO. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($20.31) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Antofagasta to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.72) price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.65) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.72) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.34) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Antofagasta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,404.44 ($18.40).

Shares of Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 1,576 ($20.65) on Thursday. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,198.50 ($15.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,972 ($25.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,405.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,405.14.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

