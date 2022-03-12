Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Receives $301.06 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $301.06.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Get AON alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.57, for a total transaction of $2,119,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,505 shares of company stock worth $12,014,856. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its stake in AON by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $295.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,252,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,222. The stock has a market cap of $65.07 billion, a PE ratio of 53.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. AON has a 52 week low of $221.82 and a 52 week high of $326.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $283.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.98.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.31. AON had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 87.65%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AON will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

AON declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

AON Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.