Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Major Shareholder Acquires $2,228,000.00 in Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.70 per share, with a total value of $2,228,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 40,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.67 per share, with a total value of $2,106,800.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 90,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.09 per share, with a total value of $4,688,100.00.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 126,350 shares of Appian stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.34 per share, with a total value of $7,371,259.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 26,500 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.41 per share, with a total value of $1,282,865.00.

Shares of Appian stock opened at $52.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.18 and a beta of 1.72. Appian Co. has a 12 month low of $46.85 and a 12 month high of $176.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.57.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $104.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.28 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 27.17% and a negative net margin of 24.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Appian by 23.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Appian by 5.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Appian by 7.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Appian by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Appian by 0.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Appian in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

