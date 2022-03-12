Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Apple in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Mcnealy now anticipates that the iPhone maker will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apple’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.65 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AAPL. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. New Street Research raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.51.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $154.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. Apple has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $1,238,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at about $271,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,624 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,181,876 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $712,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3,764.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 24,462 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 23,829 shares during the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

