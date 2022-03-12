Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ:APLT traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $1.59. 170,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,615. The company has a market cap of $41.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.61. Applied Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $25.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.98.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Applied Therapeutics from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays cut Applied Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.20.
Applied Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Applied Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of unmet medical need. The company was founded by Shoshana Shendelman on January 20, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Applied Therapeutics (APLT)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.