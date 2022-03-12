Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:APLT traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $1.59. 170,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,615. The company has a market cap of $41.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.61. Applied Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $25.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.98.

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Applied Therapeutics from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays cut Applied Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Applied Therapeutics by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 308.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 385,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of unmet medical need. The company was founded by Shoshana Shendelman on January 20, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.