Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company which is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing a portfolio of drug candidates for chronic hepatitis B infection. The Company’s products include TKM-HBV, Cyclophilin Inhibitor-OCB-030, TLR9 Agonist (CYT-003), Capsid Assembly Inhibitors, Surface Antigen Secretion Inhibitors, STING Agonists, cccDNA Formation Inhibitors, cccDNA Epigenetic Modifiers, TKM-PLK1, GI-NET and ACC, HCC, TKM-Ebola, TKM-Ebola-Guinea, TKM-Marburg, TKM-HTG and TKM-ALDH which are in different clinical trial stage. Arbutus Biopharma Corp, formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. “

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ABUS. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.40.

ABUS stock opened at $2.91 on Thursday. Arbutus Biopharma has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average is $3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.69.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 676.58% and a negative net margin of 693.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 15.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 40,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 53.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

About Arbutus Biopharma (Get Rating)

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.