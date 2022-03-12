Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.000-$7.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.08.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

ADM stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,016,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,460,587. The stock has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a fifty-two week low of $55.26 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.43.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.40%.

In related news, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $7,141,537.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 40,101 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $3,107,426.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 556,726 shares of company stock valued at $42,167,404 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 207.4% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland (Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.