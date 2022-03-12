Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS) Receives $15.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arhaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

In related news, insider Lisa Chi bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $32,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dawn Phillipson bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $581,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth $2,706,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth $1,491,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth $13,127,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth $755,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARHS opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.57. Arhaus has a one year low of $6.17 and a one year high of $14.95.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $203.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.25 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Arhaus will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Arhaus Inc is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.

