Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS) Receives $15.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arhaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.
In related news, insider Lisa Chi bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $32,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dawn Phillipson bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $581,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
Shares of ARHS opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.57. Arhaus has a one year low of $6.17 and a one year high of $14.95.
Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $203.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.25 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Arhaus will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.
About Arhaus (Get Rating)
Arhaus Inc is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.
