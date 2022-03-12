Aries Wealth Management Acquires 6,462 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 502.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,749 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,462 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 7,994 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 4,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $124.85 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. DZ Bank downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on PayPal from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.29.

Shares of PYPL opened at $96.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $112.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

