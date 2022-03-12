Aries Wealth Management Buys 12,000 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 600.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Crown by 3.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 698,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,433,000 after acquiring an additional 26,227 shares during the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 34,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 40,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 61,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,172,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown news, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $41,509.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $254,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,083 shares of company stock valued at $981,685 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $121.42 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.26 and a 1 year high of $127.15. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of -26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. Crown had a positive return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.97%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.31.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

