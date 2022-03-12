Aries Wealth Management Buys New Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in United Rentals by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 2,062.5% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $322.75 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.59 and a 1 year high of $414.99. The stock has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $319.61 and a 200 day moving average of $341.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $0.48. United Rentals had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 27.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on URI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $379.42.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total value of $1,992,881.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

