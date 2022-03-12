Aries Wealth Management Buys Shares of 3,542 Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,542 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 51.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 37.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 103.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.43.

In related news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $267.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $274.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $238.62 and a 12-month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

