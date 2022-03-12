Aries Wealth Management Purchases New Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Schlumberger by 13.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 258,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after acquiring an additional 30,278 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 5.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,338,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,922,000 after purchasing an additional 449,997 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter worth about $3,496,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.6% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 32,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $42.90 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $46.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.63 and its 200 day moving average is $33.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $60.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 2.02.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 37.88%.

SLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.42.

In other news, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $324,268.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $797,258.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,823 shares of company stock worth $3,690,904 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

