Aries Wealth Management Takes Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,794,000. Bessemer Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 42.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the second quarter worth $2,075,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 10.2% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 10.7% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Catalent stock opened at $96.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.17 and a 12 month high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,472 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total transaction of $288,334.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Zippelius sold 487,092 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $49,999,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 492,073 shares of company stock valued at $50,547,546. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTLT. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.38.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

