Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Rating Increased to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $160.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $142.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.43% from the company’s current price.

ANET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.24.

ANET stock opened at $119.91 on Thursday. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $68.50 and a 12-month high of $148.57. The company has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.48.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total value of $64,786.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $4,810,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 724,075 shares of company stock worth $88,163,269. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

