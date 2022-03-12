Arlington Partners LLC Buys New Position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in monday.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,867,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,094,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in monday.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,689,000. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

MNDY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on monday.com from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen cut their target price on monday.com from $325.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on monday.com from $380.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.07.

MNDY opened at $122.06 on Friday. monday.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $121.73 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.72.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.26. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 41.96%. The company had revenue of $95.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 90.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

