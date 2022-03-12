Arlington Partners LLC Grows Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 11.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 261,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,323,000 after purchasing an additional 26,920 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $1,669,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 9.8% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,007,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,627,000 after purchasing an additional 446,529 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1,004.2% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 92,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 84,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $362,000. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In other news, Director Fredric G. Reynolds sold 90,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $5,696,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,500 shares of company stock worth $8,370,485. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.44.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $59.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.09. The stock has a market cap of $82.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.24 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

Mondelez International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.