Arlington Partners LLC Has $55,000 Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.1% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

COF stock opened at $130.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.12. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $121.21 and a 1 year high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.94%.

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042 in the last ninety days. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COF. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.76.

About Capital One Financial (Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.