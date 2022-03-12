Arlington Partners LLC Invests $29,000 in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 35,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 19,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OXY shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.30.

OXY opened at $57.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $59.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.52.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About Occidental Petroleum (Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.