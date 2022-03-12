Arlington Partners LLC Takes Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 9.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,484,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,524,551,000 after purchasing an additional 122,091 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,530,252,000 after acquiring an additional 14,328 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Booking by 3.5% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 384,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,192,000 after acquiring an additional 12,936 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Booking by 57.4% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 383,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $910,189,000 after acquiring an additional 139,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 5.8% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 302,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $717,649,000 after acquiring an additional 16,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,500.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,470.00 to $2,440.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,720.81.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total value of $394,575.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total transaction of $1,806,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,235,026 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,017.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.74, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,378.26 and its 200 day moving average is $2,367.06. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,796.45 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. Booking’s revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 88.47 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

