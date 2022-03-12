Arlington Partners LLC Takes Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% in the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.8% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.08.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITW opened at $203.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.77. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.79 and a 52 week high of $249.81. The company has a market cap of $63.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

