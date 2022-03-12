Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Shares of NYSE AFI opened at $1.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.53. Armstrong Flooring has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $6.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFI. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 6.8% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,004,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after buying an additional 127,375 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 234.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 70,437 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring in the second quarter valued at about $352,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 90.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 42,957 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 77.3% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 53,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc engages in the production of flooring products. It operates through the Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring segments. The Resilient Flooring segment designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of floor coverings primarily for homes and commercial buildings under various brands, including the Armstrong brand.

