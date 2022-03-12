Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $20.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 81.82% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Arrival in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.
NASDAQ:ARVL opened at $3.30 on Thursday. Arrival has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $27.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.32.
About Arrival (Get Rating)
Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.
