Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $20.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 81.82% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Arrival in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:ARVL opened at $3.30 on Thursday. Arrival has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $27.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.32.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrival by 128.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,995,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,494 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrival by 191.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 56,969 shares in the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrival by 10.2% in the third quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 19,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrival in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arrival in the third quarter valued at about $587,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

