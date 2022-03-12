Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) PT Raised to C$13.50 at Desjardins

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Desjardins from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ARESF. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.04.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARESF opened at $10.36 on Wednesday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $10.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.40.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.0392 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.56%.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, and development of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes industrial, office, and retail properties. The company was founded by Cornelius W. V. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

