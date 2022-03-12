Asahi Group (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Lowered to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Asahi Group (OTCMKTS:ASBRF – Get Rating) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of ASBRF opened at $34.48 on Friday. Asahi Group has a 1 year low of $34.48 and a 1 year high of $49.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.80 and a 200-day moving average of $42.86.

About Asahi Group (Get Rating)

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Alcoholic Beverages, Soft Drinks, Food, Overseas, and Other. The Alcoholic Beverages segment sells beer-type beverages, shochu (Japanese distilled beverage), RTD (ready-to-drink) low-alcohol beverages, whisky and spirits, and wines.

