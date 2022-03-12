Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.36)-(0.35) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.27). The company issued revenue guidance of $114.5-115.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $111.45 million.Asana also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ASAN shares. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Asana from $95.00 to $63.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $110.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Asana from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Asana from $80.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Asana has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.23.

Shares of Asana stock traded down $3.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,021,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,077,962. Asana has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.75 and a 200 day moving average of $86.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $111.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.18 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.83 per share, for a total transaction of $16,457,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 500,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.85 per share, for a total transaction of $38,425,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,500,000 shares of company stock valued at $458,932,500 and have sold 94,960 shares valued at $5,898,282. 54.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Asana by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,121,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,394,000 after purchasing an additional 903,307 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter valued at $491,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 252.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,437,000 after purchasing an additional 234,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

