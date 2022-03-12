Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-2.070-$-1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $145 million-$155 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.01 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. B. Riley reissued a top pick rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Monday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.18.

Shares of NYSE ASPN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,793. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.13 and a beta of 1.76. Aspen Aerogels has a 1-year low of $16.33 and a 1-year high of $65.99.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.21). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 33.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASPN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 457.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,734 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 279.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

