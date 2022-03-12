Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Assembly Biosciences stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.77. Assembly Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $5.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.51.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 413.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 671,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 540,423 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 333,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 48,508 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 1,464.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 115,558 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 1,091.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 95,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 23,662 shares during the last quarter. 52.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.82.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses on two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

