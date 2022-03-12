Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

NASDAQ:ASRT opened at $2.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.67. The company has a market cap of $108.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.51. Assertio has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $4.12.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Assertio had a negative net margin of 28.04% and a negative return on equity of 34.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Assertio will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assertio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assertio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assertio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assertio in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Assertio by 10.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 6,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Assertio Company Profile

Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

