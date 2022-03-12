Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Reduces Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 3.4% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Innovative Portfolios raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the third quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.35. 5,187,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,140,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.34 and its 200 day moving average is $166.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

