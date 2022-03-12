Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Director Lith Karen Van Sells 4,500 Shares

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $102,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Associated Banc stock opened at $23.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.05. Associated Banc-Corp has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $25.78.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $272.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 13.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

About Associated Banc (Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.