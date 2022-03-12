Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Director Lith Karen Van Sells 4,500 Shares

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $102,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of Associated Banc stock opened at $23.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.05. Associated Banc-Corp has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $25.78.
Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $272.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 13.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.
About Associated Banc
Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.
