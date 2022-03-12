Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Separately, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $23.21 on Friday. Associated Banc has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $25.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.05.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $272.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Associated Banc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.53%.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $102,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,926 shares of company stock valued at $585,485 over the last ninety days. 3.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASB. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,977,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Associated Banc by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 459,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,405,000 after acquiring an additional 172,434 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Associated Banc by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 130,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 48,418 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Associated Banc by 258,038.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 67,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 67,090 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Associated Banc by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 704,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,426,000 after acquiring an additional 193,738 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Associated Banc (Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.